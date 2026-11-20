U.S. stocks plunged Friday, pushing the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average into correction territory as investors dumped the artificial-intelligence stocks that had led the market higher. Nvidia sank about 14 percent to its lowest close in 18 months, and Anthropic fell sharply a day after its record-breaking initial public offering.

The S&P 500 fell 3.6 percent, its seventh consecutive decline and longest losing streak since February 2020. The Dow lost about 900 points, or 1.9 percent. Both indexes ended more than 10 percent below their record closes, the threshold for a correction. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.1 percent, erasing its gains for the year.

All three indexes had their worst week since President Trump’s tariff announcement in April 2025. The Nasdaq lost about 10 percent for the week, the S&P 500 fell more than 8 percent and the Dow shed about 8 percent.

Information technology led the S&P 500’s sector declines. Consumer discretionary and industrial shares also came under pressure, and financials, materials and communication services traded lower. Consumer staples were up about 1 percent late in the session, while healthcare and energy edged higher. Utilities and real estate held gains earlier in the day. About a third of S&P 500 stocks were still higher late Friday, compared with fewer than one in 10 on Thursday, when all 11 sectors fell.

Nvidia led the Dow’s losers by percentage, followed by Goldman Sachs, down about 7 percent, and Caterpillar, down more than 5 percent. Cisco Systems and Amazon each fell nearly 5 percent. UnitedHealth Group led the gainers, rising about 3 percent after an analyst upgrade. Walmart gained about 1.5 percent and Johnson & Johnson rose about 1 percent.

The damage among chipmakers extended well beyond Nvidia. Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Micron suffered double-digit declines. CoreWeave and Nebius, which rent out computing capacity, also fell sharply. The losses reached companies on both sides of the AI spending boom, from chip suppliers to big buyers such as Amazon and Meta Platforms.

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, traded near $87 late Friday, about 10 percent below Thursday’s close. The stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday and briefly reached $115.10. It remained above its $83 offering price Friday. The debut had been seen as a test of investors’ appetite for AI shares as they question how quickly spending on chips and data centers will translate into profits.

Investors bought Treasurys, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year note to about 4.91 percent in afternoon trading from 5.04 percent late Thursday. Bitcoin fell below $60,000, weighing on shares of Coinbase, Strategy and Robinhood. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi each fell more than 5 percent.

Traders continued to price in a quarter-point Federal Reserve rate increase in December. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said Friday that interest rates were too low to bring inflation under control.