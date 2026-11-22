The white flag fluttered in the chilly autumn breeze. Colonel Robert Magaw, an officer originally in Thompson’s Rifle Battalion, received the British staff officer carrying the flag of truce demanding the surrender of Fort Washington. If the commanding officer refused the British ultimatum, he and his men would be put to the sword. Magaw had two hours to decide.

The former lawyer according to the official record responded elegantly “that actuated by the most glorious cause that mankind ever fought in, I am determined to defend the post to the very last extremity.”

Other accounts have Magaw delivering a saltier retort:

“If you want it, come and take it!”

Unfortunately, however, Fort Washington’s fate had already been sealed. Magaw’s trusted adjutant and fellow Pennsylvanian and former sniper, William Dement, betrayed his fellow Americans by giving up the fort’s plans, its weak points, and where Magaw positioned his troops. The British knew exactly how to take down the bastion.

After their victory at White Plains, British forces now controlled most of New York City and the surrounding area. Fort Washington, the lone exception, sat near the eastern end of the present-day George Washington Bridge. Perched 230 feet above the Hudson River, the fort’s earthen walls and redoubts stretched for over a mile and housed about forty brass and iron cannons. The five-sided earthen bastion atop a rocky crag lacked bombproof magazines, barracks and, most importantly, a well for a reliable water source.

Washington wanted to abandon the fort named in his honor, but Major General Nathanael Greene considered the position impregnable and persuaded him to leave a garrison there; in fact, he had just reinforced Magaw with hundreds of additional troops.

At daybreak on November 16, 1776, Howe attacked with about eight thousand British and Hessian troops, striking Fort Washington’s defenses from four sides. Outnumbered nearly three to one, Magaw attempted to defend the indefensible by positioning riflemen about a mile outside the fort along the likely avenues of the British advance.

Positioned behind boulders and trees and on a high ridge, hundreds of riflemen stood ready to deal death from a distance. A thunderous roar broke their concentration when “the enemy commenced a tremendous Cannonade”—British artillery from several warships in the Hudson attempting to blow the Americans off the ridge. The Americans stood their ground, though several died from the bombardment. But “not a shot was fired on our side until the enemy gained the summit.”

A European immigrant, sniper Henry Bendinger, recognized his native tongue and carefully watched as a Hessian officer came up the hill. Within close range, both men fired their weapons at the same time. “Henry was wounded in his finger, which disabled his right hand. The ball, passing, took off a lock of his hair. His own ball, truer aim, killed the Hessian officer, who fell, shot through the brain.”

Bendinger’s fifteen-year-old younger brother, Daniel, then yelled, “There! Take that, you—!” He reportedly discharged his rifle twenty-seven times during the firefight.

The Revolutionary snipers, particularly Thompson’s Pennsylvania Rifle Battalion, had an outsized influence on the fate of the Revolutionary War. Some of the best marksmen in Washington’s army, many were long hunters who lived and hunted beyond the Allegheny Mountains and often had to battle Native Americans. Their woodcraft, scouting abilities, and expert marksmanship would allow them to pioneer many aspects of early American special operations.

The full story of these remarkable riflemen and the role of the Pennsylvania Long Rifle in helping win the Revolutionary War can be found in my latest bestselling book, Revolutionary Snipers: Washington’s Frontier Commandos Whose Marksmanship Forged A New Way of War and Helped Win the Revolution, the third book in a trilogy on the elite units of the war. This ground-breaking look at the Revolutionary War recounts the untold story of the Continental Army’s first soldiers in an immersive band-of-brothers style narrative that puts the reader in the boots of these snipers who preceded today’s U.S. Army Special Operators.

The riflemen stubbornly stood their ground on the ridge. “Though at least five times our numbers, our rifles brought down so many of them that they gave way several times.” The snipers fired so many rounds that some of their rifles failed them. Looking from afar through his spyglass, Washington was buoyed by the courage of his troops: “Our Troops stood, and returned the Fire in such a Manner as gave me great Hopes the Enemy was entirely repulsed.”

But the incessant fire from the Hessians and the British ships took a toll on the regiment’s leadership. Most of its officers lay wounded. By afternoon, the Germans completely controlled the ridge as the American riflemen fell back toward the main fort.

Hessian General Johann Rall’s men pressed forward, mopping up resistance on the slopes leading up to the main star-shaped bastion atop Mount Washington. The last of the defenders retreated inside the fort’s walls. Rall had his quarry—thousands of American soldiers—trapped.

He sent one of his officers with a white flag and a letter from Howe demanding the fort’s immediate surrender. Washington sent an intrepid soldier with orders for Magaw to hold the position until nightfall, when boats would be sent to evacuate the bastion. Captain John Gooch of the 9th Continental Regiment, a friend of Nathanael Greene, then undertook one of the war’s most remarkable missions: delivering Washington’s orders. “He ran down to the river, jumped into a small boat, pushed over the river, landed on the bank, ran up to the fort, and delivered the message.”

Although undoubtedly exhausted from the strength required to row across the river, Gooch then leaped over the wall of the fort and made an epic run for his life through the Crown’s forces as he “came out, ran and jumped over the broken ground, dodging the Hessians, some of whom struck at him with their pieces, and others attempted to thrust him with their bayonets—escaping through them, he got to his boat.” He somehow found the strength to row back across the turbulent river under the eye of prowling British ships in the Hudson.

After miraculously escaping, Gooch reported the fort’s doomed state to Washington, which underscored how impressive a feat he had accomplished in penetrating the enemy lines.

Back at the fort, Magaw tried to stall for time, hoping to wait out the darkness and possibly secure a rescue from Washington. The Hessians saw through the tactic and told him he had half an hour before they began lobbing fire into the unprotected fort. Sensing the hopelessness of the situation, Magaw surrendered. As word spread, the defenders wept. They were told they would be treated with honor and allowed to keep their possessions.

However, the enraged Hessians eager for revenge after losing so many of their men in the battle allegedly slaughtered surrendering Americans. Officers eventually stopped the carnage, but as the surrendering soldiers exited the fort, a massive line of enemy troops formed on either side, forcing the Patriots to endure a gauntlet of abuse. They hurled taunts, insults, and an occasional kick at the defeated men and robbed them of their few possessions.

A British officer ordered American soldier Richard Thomas Atkinson to carry an American flag out of Fort Washington. Before entering the gauntlet, Atkinson furtively “lowered the colours” and gave them to another soldier. Rather than hand the flag over to the enemy, the soldier “put them within his breeches” and kept them until he was able to deliver them to General Washington.

The fall of Fort Washington in Manhattan in November 1776 was the lowest point of the war for General George Washington. Multiple sources report that the general wept as he watched the carnage of one of the Revolution’s biggest debacle unfold through his spyglass from across the river in New Jersey. In addition to the strategic loss and battle casualties, most of the American troops who were not slaughtered were loaded onto floating concentration camps—filthy, disease-ridden prison ships that filled New York Harbor, from which few would ever regain their freedom.

Patrick K. O’Donnell is a bestselling, critically acclaimed military historian and a leading authority on American elite and special operations units. The author of fourteen books, including Revolutionary Snipers: Washington’s Frontier Commandos Whose Marksmanship Forged a New Way of War and Helped Win the Revolution, The Indispensables, and Washington’s Immortals, a trilogy on the elite units of the Revolutionary War, along with The Unvanquished, which are all featured prominently at Barnes & Noble. He is a senior fellow at Mount Vernon, and his books have received numerous national awards. O’Donnell is a professional public speaker and on a national book tour for Revolutionary Snipers and for events he is keynoting related to the 250th Anniversary of the United States. O’Donnell served as a combat historian with a Marine rifle platoon during the Battle of Fallujah. He is a director and the historian for The OSS Society and is a professional speaker who frequently lectures on America’s conflicts, espionage, special operations, and the Revolutionary War. He has provided historical consulting for DreamWorks’ award-winning miniseries Band of Brothers and for documentaries produced by the BBC, the History Channel, and Discovery.

www.patrickkodonnell.com

@combathistorian