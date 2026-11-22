Patriot Platform activist Danny Tommo was sentenced to 15 months in prison for using a knife to slash an illegal migrant dinghy.

The sentence has sparked renewed claims of bias within the British judicial system.

Tommo, a longtime ally of anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson, will face additional charges next year.

The jailing of prominent anti-illegal immigration activist Danny Tommo for slashing an abandoned people smuggler boat has sparked renewed accusations of a two-tier system of justice.

Just days after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood admitted that there had been instances of “differential treatment” by police as she announced plans to confront the “perception” of two-tier policing in Britain, claims of double standards erupted again as veteran street organiser and longtime Tommy Robinson ally, Danny Tommo, was jailed for using a knife to slash a rubber dinghy in the English Channel.

Tommo, who pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Portsmouth Crown Court earlier this month, was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

This comes despite the boat not having a legal owner, with the illegal migrants who used the craft having abandoned it before the incident, and it was likely purchased by a criminal human trafficking ring. Additionally, no one was put in danger by Tommo puncturing the boat, with the court admitting that the French rescue worker who jumped into the dinghy as the activist tried to deflate it was not put in real danger.

“This is what needs to happen to every one of these boats,” he said while striking the boat with a knife. Then turning to the French rescue worker who hopped into the boat, Tommo added: “Right, you’re on English territory. This is England. This is not France anymore… Get off the boat, you have time to get off the boat. This is not France. Take them back.”

Nevertheless, the judge in the case, Judge James Newton-Price KC, found that slashing the boat was an offence that “amounted to flagrant interference and a deliberate disruption of the legitimate activities of the Border Force, Coastguard and RNLI volunteers.”

“All of those organisations perform essential roles. They do necessary, highly sensitive and difficult jobs, and which should not be disrupted by a publicity-seeker slashing with a knife a boat they were attempting to recover.”

According to Charlie Peters of GB News, the judge also noted the “serious social impact” of slashing the boat, saying it was “intended to be seen and replayed as it has been by the public at large on social media.”

Tommo may face even more jail time, with the activist set to be back in court next year for having allegedly entered a restricted zone of a migrant processing centre, and for allegedly using “threatening words or behaviour”. He has denied the charges.

The length of Tommo’s sentence has sparked accusations of two-tier justice, with many expressing concern that he was jailed in order to prevent his activism as the head of the direct action Patriot Platform group rather than for the supposed crime in question.

Prominent supporter of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, Professor Matt Goodwin remarked of the case: “A British man named Danny Tommo has been jailed for 15 months for slashing a boat in the English Channel. While those same boats bring hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants including ISIS terrorists and Iranian agents into Britain. This is not right.”

Goodwin went on to note that illegal migrant Hadush Kebatu received a lighter sentence than Tommo after having sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and a woman in Epping last year. “This is PROOF that we have a two-tier justice system in Britain. Do you see how insane this is?” Goodwin added.

Reform UK Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf contrasted Tommo’s case to that of former BBC host Huw Edwards, who avoided jail time with a six-month suspended sentence after having pleaded guilty to producing indecent images of children.

“Danny Tommo has been jailed for 15 months for criminal damage to a dinghy. They held him in jail before he was even convicted. Huw Edwards was given just 6 months for 3 counts of making indecent images of children. And he was granted bail before his conviction. Do you understand what’s happening?” Yusuf wrote.

Former Telegraph columnist, Allison Pearson, said: “Absolutely sick of this. Bias in the justice system against white men is sickening. You can sexually abuse a little girl and get a lighter sentence than Danny Tommo who damaged A BOAT. If you’re a migrant that is. This cannot go on.”

Former government minister Zac Goldsmith added: “No one is saying it wasn’t a crime (although even the judge admitted his actions didn’t put the solitary occupant of the boat – a rescue worker- in danger). The issue is the scale of the punishment compared with countless other vastly more serious offences. I don’t see how anyone can deny we have a two-tier approach to policing and justice.

“It’s a decision that seems almost designed to destroy what little faith most people have in our system.”

The leader of Restore Britain, independent MP Rupert Lowe, said that if given power, his party would conduct a thorough review into political bias at the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Anyone found to have been persecuted for ideological reasons will be released, receive an official pardon and be given substantial compensation. Those responsible will be dismissed and, if a case is strong enough, prosecuted,” Lowe vowed.

“We would also authorise our Lord Chancellor to do the same with the courts. Any judges found to have modified the harshness of their sentences handed out depending on the political resonance of the case before them will be dismissed. The British people have had enough of judicial activism. Our objective is simple: law and order, but without fear or favour.”