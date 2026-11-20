During a press briefing, Miller said that the final two years of President Trump’s term will be “the greatest two years in American history.”

Miller, who replaced former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles last week, touted many of Trump’s achievements over the past 22 months.

Trump on Friday called Miller “the most powerful man in the world.”

WASHINGTON—Newly minted White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Friday that the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term will be “the greatest two years in American history.”

Toward the end of Trump’s nearly hour-and-a-half-long White House press briefing, he invited Miller to the lectern to speak before the press. Miller, who replaced former Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in the role last week, began by listing a flurry of Trump’s achievements over the past 22 months.

“I just wanted to say that what President Trump has achieved over the last two years is more than any president has achieved by far in American history,” Miller said. “We could stand up here for four hours and go through achievement by achievement by achievement.”

From deregulation to securing the border to trade deals, Miller rattled off over a dozen of Trump’s achievements thus far in the administration. Miller said:

The first president in history to achieve net deregulation, ended DEI, ended transgender insanity, fully secured the border, record deportations, record low crime, record low murder rate, record production of American fossil fuels, record production of American coal, the first new nuclear reactors to go critical since the 1970s, rebalanced all of our global trading relationships, rebuilt the entire U.S. military, rebuilt the entire federal law enforcement apparatus, took on the drug cartels using lethal force for the first time in American history, never been done before, took over Venezuela in less than an hour, doubling U.S. oil reserves overnight. And as discussed at length today, completely rechanging our relationship, reforming our relationship with Russia and China, at the same time producing the strongest economy in American history, the fastest wage growth in American history, and inheriting 20-plus percent year-over-year inflation, and defeating that that he inherited from the Biden administration, plus four years of international humiliation and debasement and degradation.

Miller closed by saying the next two years will be the best in the country’s history,

“No president has done what he has done over the last two years, and what you’re going to see over the next two years, as astonishing as that has been, under his leadership, the next two years are going to be the greatest two years in American history,” he said. “And I’m so proud to be his chief of staff to oversee on his behalf the staff in this building to keep delivering wins for this extraordinary American leader.”

At the briefing, Trump called his chief of staff “the most powerful man in the world.”