NOWA DEBA, Poland (AP) – Two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland on Friday in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.

The incidents occurred while Russia carried out a major nighttime bombardment of neighboring Ukraine. The development stoked tensions between Europe and Moscow just as the U.S. tries to add momentum to talks it is mediating on ending the war that began with Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it appeared that “we are dealing with an intentional provocation” by Russia.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the missiles and suspected drone, or on Friday’s drills.

One Russian missile is believed to have crashed around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from where the military exercises were taking place, officials said. A Kh-101 cruise missile went down roughly 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Ukraine border, and what officials believe was likely a jet-powered drone hit about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

European troops were taking part Friday in an unprecedented two-week military exercise that began Nov. 9 in southeastern Poland. Forces are preparing for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military.

European countries previously have expressed alarm at what they deem to be Russia’s attempts to destabilize the continent.

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the war at a summit in China on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to his envoy Steve Witkoff. Another envoy, Trump´s son-in-law Jared Kushner, told European leaders that the United States believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, in what could be a step toward compromise.

But Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday that even a quasi-membership in NATO for Ukraine would be unacceptable, Russia´s Interfax news agency reported.

“We discuss security guarantees primarily in terms of ensuring the security of our own country, and that’s what we’re talking about,” Ryabkov said.

Russia’s nighttime attack on Ukraine came hours after Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian strikes this week on a bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland. The bridge is vital to Moscow´s war effort.

Images from closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone in the region collected by Poland’s PAP news agency showed a large, loud explosion and a bright flash, apparently in a wooded area, in one of the crashes.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the development in Poland a “grave violation” of that country’s airspace. “This incident is clearly dangerous – a consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine,” Rutte wrote on X.

Rutte is expected to go to Poland this weekend in response.

Under NATO’s collective security guarantee – Article 5 of its founding treaty – an attack on any ally should be considered an attack on all 32 members. It obliges members to provide support to that ally, most likely military backup, but does not limit them to that alone.

Article 5 is not triggered automatically. Ultimately, it is a political decision that all members must agree to. Poland also has the option to enact Article 4, which it did last year. This provides for emergency consultations only.

The development brought a chorus of European condemnation.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham described it as “utterly unacceptable.” European Council President António Costa said that Russia “continues to spread (its) threats.” Germany’s Foreign Ministry called it “yet another example of Russia’s ongoing provocations.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the incident in Poland “demonstrates the threats posed by Russian aggression to the whole of Europe and the trans-Atlantic community.”

Later Friday, the chief of defense intelligence for the U.K. said he was confident that Russia “does not actively seek war with NATO.”

But, Lt. Gen. Matthew Jones said in a speech at a college in Cambridge, his greatest fear “is the risk of a significant miscalculation.”

“There are too many recent examples of reckless Russian behavior where, if the incident had been slightly different, the results could have been extremely serious,” said Jones, who did not directly mention the incidents in Poland.

Putin has said that Russia will not accept any European troops deployed to Ukraine after a prospective peace deal and will view them as legitimate targets.

Overnight strikes killed at least eight Ukrainian civilians and wounded more than two dozen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic and some carrying cluster warheads that scatter dozens of smaller bomblets across a wide area, he said.

The attack fit the pattern of Moscow’s heavy responses to eye-catching Ukrainian attacks, such as the ones this week on the Kerch Bridge, and added to uncertainty about the prospects for ongoing talks brokered by Washington.

Russia and Ukraine are still far apart on the possible terms for a peace deal.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the sites it hit Friday were linked to the Ukrainian military. It said it hit a facility where missiles are assembled, a plant making components for rocket fuel, and a facility where drones are assembled.

Ukraine said the deadly attacks also wounded more than a dozen people as apartment blocks, medical facilities, warehouses and three bridges took hits.

Russia’s nighttime barrage also extended its campaign to knock out Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter. Strikes on power plants, substations and transmission lines forced Ukraine’s three operational nuclear power plants to reduce generation, bringing emergency outages in 11 regions, said Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov.