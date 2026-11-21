Pollster James Johnson, who co-founded J.L. Partners, shared during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday that the “original base” of Trump voters did not come out to vote in the midterm elections.

Host Matthew Boyle talked about how J.L. Partners “did a big poll after the election that found that 35 percent of Trump 2024 voters didn’t vote in the midterm elections, and eight percent of Trump voters switched sides to back Democrats.”

When asked to talk about the J.L. Partners polling numbers and what the “takeaway” was, Johnson noted that “Midterms are a very different type of electorate.”

“The fact that turnout had such a big impact does give some hope for Republicans, because midterms are a very different type of electorate. A different voter comes out, and here it was the Trump voter that really didn’t come out, and it was particularly that sort of… going back to 2016, the base that delivered Trump that win more than 10, well 10 years ago — non-graduates, those without college degrees, those non-graduates who voted Trump in 2024, 46 percent of them, nearly half didn’t turn out in the midterm elections this year,” Johnson said.

“Rural voters, 39 percent didn’t turn out. Over 65’s, 44 percent. So, we’re really looking at that sort of original base of Trump not coming out in the midterms.”

“Now, obviously, that’s a bad thing for Republicans. That’s a key driver behind that bad result. But, when it comes to a presidential election, and perhaps if there’s a nominee that the president is fully behind, you could see a world in which those voters actually come out again.”

While Johnson acknowledged that it was a “tough result,” he said if the results were “determined by huge numbers of switchers” he would “be more concerned.”

When asked why these voters did not turn out, Johnson explained on one side “There’s a sense that some of these voters don’t ever vote in midterms,” while on the other side there are voters who felt like when it comes to issues like “cost of living and inflation” that Republicans were not “working for them.”

“I think there’s, on the more generous side for Republicans, there’s a sense that some of these voters don’t ever vote in midterms, they just, they vote in presidential elections, and for a lot of them there’s that. Or they felt like, oh, they didn’t have time, they had other things to do. They didn’t really know about it. They didn’t really worry about Congress. So that was one element.”

“On the more concerning side for Republicans, you know, remember turnout is also persuasion. You have to persuade people to come and turn out. And, the voters felt like, particularly on cost of living and inflation, gas prices, that they didn’t … not feel like Republicans were working for them or were doing the right job for them”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. t0 1:00 p.m. Eastern.