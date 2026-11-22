The COP31 climate doomer talks in Turkey faced total collapse Sunday after the E.U. formally rejected the latest draft agreement for omitting any mention of fossil fuels.

FRANCE24 reports COP31 President Murat Kurum acknowledged a failure to reach agreement on an overarching deal at the U.N. gathering – attended by close to 1000,000 activists and lobbyists – after countries objected to the text.

“This text was not imposed on anyone,” Kurum, who is also Turkey’s environment minister, told a closing plenary in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

“I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted.”

The COP31 presidency proposed an 11th-hour agreement earlier Sunday that again failed to mention fossil fuels – an omission that deepened a tense standoff at the elite U.N. conference.

The BBC reports an E.U. representative accused some oil states of hijacking talks after the bloc had been pushing to restore a commitment to move away from fossil fuels.

The summit is now the longest-running in history, with negotiations continuing two days after it had been due to end and participants seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.

Total attendance for the meetings in Antalya drew almost 100,000 people, including 102 leaders from 95 countries and seven international organizations, according to the Turkish Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry.

More to come…