Nov. 21 (UPI) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday saying that federal contractors must tell the White House of any requests for information from Congress about their work and not reveal anything that the administration believes falls under executive privilege.

The order, published late Friday, is titled “Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting.”

It said, “certain congressional leaders have threatened to intrude on these Executive prerogatives by seeking confidential executive branch information from agencies and harassing private companies that contract with the Federal Government.”

The move is likely in response to threats from Democrats in Congress to investigate the Trump administration once the new Democrat-led Congress is sworn in. The executive privilege order will probably be debated in court, legal experts told The Washington Post.

Contractors who don’t follow the order could lose their existing contracts and be banned from federal work, the order said.

“The executive branch must be able to work closely with its employees and contractors on sensitive matters without fear that confidential information will be released to unauthorized third parties,” the order said.

The order argues that Congress can’t seek information from government workers or contractors without a “valid legislative purpose.”

“The ability of the Congress to seek executive branch information is limited; it cannot seek information from executive branch departments and agencies, employees or Federal contractors without a valid legislative purpose that does not intrude on core Executive functions,” the order said.

White House counsel Will Scharf recently issued a directive to White House staff saying they must get the administration’s approval before testifying to Congress.