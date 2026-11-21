Former NFL player Robert Griffin III criticized Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey for comments saying that the city is “best at making criminals.”

In a post on X, Griffin praised Baltimore as being “an incredible city with a lot of hardworking people who love their team.”

Griffin’s post comes after Humphrey said during an episode of The Marlon Humphrey Show that Baltimore was “best at making criminals” after being asked what the city was “best at making.”

Breitbart News reported that Humphrey “first offered The Star-Spangled Banner and National Bohemian beer”:

The remark came on the most recent episode of The Marlon Humphrey Show. Asked what Baltimore is best at making, Humphrey first offered The Star-Spangled Banner and National Bohemian beer. Then came the line that got clipped and passed around social media. “They’re best at making criminals,” he said. “Yeah, no, that’s obviously going to get cut out.”

In an announcement on the Baltimore Ravens website, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter said Humphrey had been deactivated for Sunday’s game. Minter added that Humphrey was “very remorseful.”

“You can’t say the city you play in and its fans are best at creating criminals,” Griffin wrote. “You just can’t. Baltimore is an incredible city with a lot of hardworking people who love their team. No excuse for Marlon Humphrey saying or feeling that. It hurts the city, the fans, and the team.”

“Yet another example of why active players should not have podcasts during the season,” Griffin continued.