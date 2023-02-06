Buffalo, NY Residents Shaken Awake by 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered near Buffalo shook Western New York early Monday morning. It is reportedly the largest to hit the area in 30 years.

The National Weather Service confirmed residents felt their suburbs shaking and the ground beneath them swaying at around 6.15am.

According to authorities, it remains unknown if there is any damage from the earthquake yet.

Earthquakes Canada also reported they registered the quake at 4.2 magnitude.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.2 on 06 Feb at 06:15 EST. Details : https://t.co/xxCm6xCYXZ 6 km E of Buffalo, NY 97 km ESE of Hamilton, ON — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) February 6, 2023

The epicenter of the earthquake has determined to be some 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.

Buffalo lies on the Clarendon-Linden fault system, a major series of fault lines in Western New York, WYRK reported.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to social media and tweeted, “Just off the phone with @ErieCountyESU Dep. Commissioner Butcher who confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports. It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed.”

Just off the phone with @ErieCountyESU Dep. Commissioner Butcher who confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports. It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed. https://t.co/6viSAUQ4us — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) February 6, 2023

Others simply acknowledged its momentary impact.

You know you are from Buffalo when an earthquake wakes you up and your first thought is “was that a snow plow?” — Kevin O’Neill (@KevinBuffalo) February 6, 2023

Monday’s quake happened in the hours after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people.

The death toll there is expected to rise throughout the day, as Breitbart News reported.