A World War II veteran recently celebrated a major accomplishment while surrounded by those who love him in Cowles, Nebraska.

Wayne Gerlach turned 100 years old on Saturday and has lived a full life since the day he was born on July 27, 1924, KSNB reported on Sunday.

“Arlo and I went to Wayne Gerlach’s 100th birthday party today. He sure doesn’t look or act his age. He used to be a mail carrier and delivered Arlo’s mail when Arlo farmed west of town,” Facebook user Patricia Jacobsen Kranau wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

The photo she attached showed a smiling Gerlach:

Gerlach fought during World War II while serving his country with the Army 222nd Infantry Regiment from July 1944 until September 1945, the KSNB article said.

According to History.com, “World War II was the biggest and deadliest war in history, involving more than 30 countries. Sparked by the 1939 Nazi invasion of Poland, the war dragged on for six bloody years until the Allies defeated the Axis powers of Nazi Germany, Japan and Italy in 1945.”

After the war, Gerlach worked for the United States Postal Service (USPS) until his retirement in the early 1980s. “Gerlach said he doesn’t know where he would be if he hadn’t joined the service,” the article noted, adding that he now enjoys being outside and spending time in his yard.

In a social media post on July 15, the ONE Stop Veteran Resources asked people to either join others for Gerlach’s birthday party or send a card to his address, 504 4th St. Cowles, NE 68930, to make his day extra special.

