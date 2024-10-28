Clemson U: Fraternity Accepts First Student with Down Syndrome

The Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Clemson University accepted its first Down Syndrome student, fulfilling a dream come true.

Charlie McGee came to Clemson University as part of the “ClemsonLIFE program, which teaches students with intellectual disabilities the skills they need to live independently,” according to the New York Post. This year marked the first time that “ClemsonLIFE students were allowed to rush a fraternity with six committing to Greek life this semester.”

Upon his acceptance into Phi Kappa Alpha, a.k.a. “The Pikes,” the fraternity brothers told CBS News that they were more than happy to welcome him.

“That was one of the coolest moments at Clemson that we had, was seeing that right there,” one member said of the moment McGee received his welcoming into the fraternity.

McGee, who received the MVP – most valuable pledge – title said that his fraternity brothers help his disability to disappear.

“My disability, it doesn’t really exist,” he said.

“He kind of broke all the preconceived notions that I thought of that a fraternity man should be like,” one brother told CBS.

“The joy and light that we were missing in our chapter, that we didn’t know we were missing from the beginning, is unreal,” said another.

Representation of Down syndrome individuals has become more prevalent in recent years, reaching a cultural apex in 2023 when Mattel unveiled its first-ever Barbie doll to have Down syndrome as part of its Barbie Fashionistas collection. In 2018, Gerber selected its first-ever baby with Down syndrome as the winner of its annual Gerber “Spokesbaby” contest.