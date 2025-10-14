Report: Boston ‘Street Takeover’ Ends with Police Cars in Flames

A “large-scale vehicle takeover” in the Democrat-controlled city of Boston, Massachusetts, reportedly ended with destroyed police cars in flames in a “hell-bent” attack on law enforcement.

More than 100 people were involved in a street takeover that included racing vehicles and trying to attack police cruisers with fireworks, cones, poles, among other items, just after 2:00 a.m. on October 5, the Boston Police Department told Fox News.

Larry Calderone, the president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, told the outlet that the people involved in the street takeover were “hell-bent” on attacking officers.

“They knew what they were going to do and they were hell-bent on attacking police officers. But that is not an everyday occurrence,” Calderone said, adding that the assailants covered four different areas of the city, ending in Boston’s South End.

“What happened last weekend got out of control, it went through four different communities, ended up here at a couple of locations in Boston, and each location that they went to in this past incident, it appears as though they got more aggressive,” Calderone explained.

The police union president added that the whole ordeal, “pretty much in our opinion looked premeditated.”

Simran Nalhatra, who witnessed the incident, told Boston 25 News that the street takeover looked “like a riot.”

“It was crazy,” Laila Dellorso, who lives nearby, told the outlet. “There was fire everywhere, there were cop cars for probably a mile down.”

Two teenagers accused of being connected to the street takeover — 18-year-old Julian Bowers and 19-year-old William Cantwell — faced a judge in court last week.

Bowers and Cantwell — both from Rhode Island — were reportedly arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property worth over $1,200.

Prosecutors asked for $20,000 bail for Cantwell and $15,000 for Bowers, but the judge set the bail at $1,000 for Cantwell and $500 for Bowers.

This is not the first “street takeover” that has transpired in recent months.

As Breitbart News reported, in September, vehicles were seen spinning in circles, surrounded by crowds of people, during what was described by police as “illegal car takeovers” that have been causing chaos in Maryland.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.