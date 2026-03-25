Deputies in Van Buren, New York, rescued a struggling pup from the Seneca River on Monday evening using a helicopter.

Video of the rescue shows the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One helicopter descending and hovering just above the water as a deputy pulls a goldendoodle named Cooper from the frigid waters, Syracuse.com reported.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 6 p.m. reporting a dog swimming in the river, sheriff’s office spokesperson Thomas Newton told the outlet.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Cooper struggling to stay above water in the river near Overlook Drive, Newton said.

Sgt. Jim Farley guided the chopper over the water and Deputy Levi Taylor was able to climb out of the side of the helicopter and pull the dog to safety, Newton detailed. The waterlogged canine was out of the water by 6:15 p.m.

Deputies transported the cold and shivering dog to Diane Reeves Memorial Ball Park where personnel from the Baldwinsville Fire Department were waiting to warm him up with blankets. The temperature outside that day was around 35 degrees, according to the report.

Farley and Taylor are responsible for rescuing another dog and two men from a marsh just weeks ago, according to the report.

Newton said Cooper’s owner reported him missing on Facebook earlier that day and has since been returned to her sister.

Cassie Drake, the owner’s sister, said Cooper got loose and jumped off a dock into the river while a group of people tried to catch him.

Cooper was reported to be in good condition as of Tuesday, according to the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.