Second Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Case Claims She’s Dead

A second ransom note made public Monday in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie claimed the 84-year-old Arizona woman died shortly after her alleged kidnapping.

Guthrie, the mother of NBC’s Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Tucson residence during the early morning hours of February 1. Authorities have spent months investigating the case, but they have yet to locate Guthrie or identify a suspect.

Following her disappearance, several ransom note claiming details of her fate arrived at local news organizations. Investigators viewed two of the communications as potentially legitimate and enlisted federal authorities to help identify their source. One message sought payment in Bitcoin in exchange for Guthrie’s release, while another alleged that she died soon after the abduction and was laid to rest in a remote outdoor area.

Detectives have renewed their focus on notes sent following Guthrie’s disappearance after discovering details that were not widely known to the public. According to reports, one communication accurately referenced damage near her property and personal items she had with her when she vanished. Investigators now believe the messages may have originated from those involved in the crime and are working to follow a digital trail that could identify the suspects.