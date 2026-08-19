WATCH: Wisconsin State Fair Erupts into Chaos on Closing Day

Chaos erupted at the Wisconsin State Fair on the final day of the festival, as video shows clusters of individuals kicking, fighting, and punching.

There were no widely reported disturbances at the fair, which spanned August 6-16, until the event’s final hours. Video shows several individuals running and clusters of people brawling across the area. Several people could be seen punching and kicking an individual on the ground as separate fights broke out nearby as well. One officer was hit during the altercations but did not suffer serious injuries.

Ultimately, authorities arrested seven individuals, but the motive for the outbreak of fights remains unclear.

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The Wisconsin State Fair released a statement after the incident, stating that it did not represent the experience at the fair over the last several days as a whole.

“For 11 days, hundreds of thousands of guests came together for a safe and successful Wisconsin State Fair. The incidents Sunday evening were isolated to the final hours of the Fair and are not representative of the experience our guests enjoyed throughout the event. The behavior is always unacceptable and is not what we expect or will tolerate at the Wisconsin State Fair Park,” the Wisconsin State Fair said in a statement.

“We had enhanced security and additional law enforcement resources in place throughout the Fair, including support from the Milwaukee and West Allis police departments, Milwaukee Police District 3, MPD Major Events Response Team, mounted and bicycle patrols, and drone coverage,” it said.

“Those resources allowed our security and public safety teams to respond quickly Sunday evening. We continually review our security plans with our law enforcement partners and look for ways to make the Fair even safer for our guests,” it said, adding, “The safety of our Fairgoers, vendors, exhibitors, and employees is always our highest priority. We are grateful to Wisconsin State Fair Park Police and all of our law enforcement partners for their response Sunday evening and their work throughout the Fair.”