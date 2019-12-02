Rob Smith: Black Americans ‘Understand How They’re Being Condescended to’ by the Left

Turning Point USA contributor Rob Smith told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow in a Monday interview that he believes the black voter turnout for President Donald Trump in 2020 will be significantly higher than it was in 2016.

This will be so because the president actually has a political record to reference, that shows positive results for black communities in America. Smith also touched upon the left’s condescending demeanor toward black conservatives.

“We’re looking at 34 percent [of black approval ratings] among two different polls,” said Smith. “We’ve been seeing Trump polling higher and higher among African American voters, and the significance is — post 2016, going into 2020 — we’re looking at higher polling based not on what people are saying — but on what the administration is doing, and has done.”

“I think the three major things that are going on right now,” continued Smith. “Number one, we have historically low black unemployment. The second, we have the passage of the First Step Act — the most comprehensive criminal justice reform in a generation. And then you also have the reverse of a ban on funding for HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities].”

Listen below:

Smith also mentioned that he believes one of the greatest things about President Trump is that he has destroyed the notion that the mainstream media is neutral and simply delivering the facts to the American people.

“When it comes to African-American voters like myself, when we look at the news — we look at what CNN contributor Ana Navarro said,” added Smith, noting Navarro’s recent tweet in which she mocked polls displaying significant black support for President Trump.

“So, this is kind of a joke to them, and I think African-American voters are sick of listening to that,” said Smith.

Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies. https://t.co/vsmXJBY1KB — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

“I was stunned by that,” added Marlow. “This is a woman of incredible privilege, who gets to give very poorly-formed opinions on television and hammer giant checks — and she is suggesting the entirety of Trump’s support base with black voters is Diamond and Silk, Kanye [West], Sheriff Clarke, and Ben Carson.”

Smith said that black Americans “understand how they’re being condescended to, and they understand how they’re being talked down to.”

“People may not necessarily wear the MAGA hats,” added Smith, “people may not necessarily scream their support for Trump out in the street among African-American communities, but they will show up in that voting booth and vote.”

“What people don’t realize that even if [President Trump] got 12 to 15 percent of the black vote, that is still historic,” said Smith. “Democrats need upwards of 90 percent of the African-American vote to continue to exist as a political party, and if they don’t get that, there’s going to be reckoning.”

Smith also mentioned the new Black Voices for Trump coalition, and why he believes it will play a key role going into the 2020 election cycle, as the coalition is focused on “actually educating people about what the [Trump] administration has done” for black communities.

“What I think a lot of people don’t talk about is entrepreneurship in the black community,” said Smith. “We have a lot of black business owners out there — and when you see an administration — an economy — regulations that are geared toward small business owners, and not meant to punish them, I think that you’ll see more of [support].”

With regards to Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign, Marlow asked why Smith believes the mayor is polling less than the margin of error in most polls. “You can’t poll lower with black voters, it’s stunning,” said Marlow. “What is it about this guy that repels black Americans so much?”

“The reason I think that Pete Buttigieg is not doing well among African-American voters — he’s a creation of very far-left white liberals,” said Smith. “This entire lurch to the far-left that we have on the left is a creation of very far-left, white liberals. African-Americas are not that liberal. So Pete Buttigieg’s entire candidacy is based on the fact that white liberals really, really, really like him.”

“Could you imagine candidates going to any other race’s churches to get their vote?” he added. “That only happens to African-Americans.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.