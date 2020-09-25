Bruce LeVell Previews Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black Economic Empowerment

Bruce LeVell, executive director of the Trump National Diversity Coalition, previewed President Donald Trump’s forthcoming address outlining the administration’s Platinum Plan for Black Economic Empowerment in an interview on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.
Trump is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 1:30 p.m. Eastern in Atlanta, GA, and LeVell said Trump will share his “comprehensive” four-year plan “in terms of his black initiatives.
Trump’s plan will include proposals for education, business, and criminal justice, LeVell shared. “We’re talking about opportunity, security, prosperity, and fairness,” he said of the themes of the president’s vision.
LISTEN:
“The big thing that I like is the fact that he’s creating 500,000 new black-owned businesses,” LeVell stated. “That’s a key element. Most of the predominantly black communities are lacking the retail commodities, unlike other communities who more — from a Hispanic community or an Asian community — they own the retail commodities, whereas the black communities are lacking that.”
Trump’s plan will deal with “access to capital” and “opportunity zones” to assist black Americans in building businesses, LeVell added.
LeVell highlighted the practical experience and personal investment of those involved in the president’s plan. He explained:
The great thing about the Platinum Plan is the fact that it has real advisory advice from real black Americans — working classes — not some folks in a cubicle in D.C. from a lobbying firm. I know for a fact they came from all across the country [and are] a lot of different people have skin in the game [and] life experiences that they were able to share.
LeVell added, “This is a really big game-changing, dream-changing deal. This is so historic.”
Levell emphasized the importance of local politics as a part of worthwhile civic involvement.
“The strongest power that you have in a community is paying attention to your grassroots,” Levell maintained. “Citizens should know their district attorneys, superior, state court, and probate judges, city councilors and mayors, state representatives and senators, and congressional candidates.”
Informed citizens can prevent and remedy the disconnection of local officials from their own communities, assessed Levell, warning of politicians beholden via financial support to distant “special interests” such as left-wing billionaire George Soros.
LeVell urged citizens to build political equity and investment in their communities by informing themselves of and participating in local politics. Disconnection between citizens and local officials, he concluded, leads to “chaos” and “unrest.”
