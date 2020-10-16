Mark Levin: Seniors Have Duty to Next Generation to Defeat Democrats

Mark Levin said senior citizens have a responsibility to the next generation to usher in an America with more freedom, prosperity, and strength than the country they inherited, sharing his comments on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Levin, author of Unfreedom of the Press, and host of his eponymous radio show, BlazeTV’s LevinTV, and Fox News Channel’s Life, Liberty, and Levin, warned of the cultural and economic ruin that would come about if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris seize the White House.

“You have an obligation to leave to your children and grandchildren a country that is freer and stronger and more prosperous than the one you inherited,” Levin said in an open message to American seniors. “Every generation has responsibility to the next generation. We have a Democrat Party that is a very radical party that embraces antisemitism, a Democrat Party that seeks to eviscerate our constitutional system.”

LISTEN:

Levin identified Democrats’ immigration vision as a diminishment of citizenship’s value and broader hostility towards America.

“You have a Democrat Party that doesn’t believe in citizenship,” Levin remarked. “It’s talking about open borders and basically treating illegal aliens as citizens, which will absolutely bankrupt our country — not just health care — the entire country. You have a Democrat Party that is teaching — through the 1619 Project and other propaganda — that is teaching our children to hate America.”

Levin continued, “Now, as senior citizens — and look, I’m 63, so I guess I count — we have benefited greatly through this country. We have invested greatly in this country with our time in our lives, and some people with their blood. Why in the hell would we vote for a political party that is the most radical party, absolutely since the Civil War, that would turn this country inside out, that would turn it from a superpower to just another third-rate declining industrial country?”

“Why would we do that to our children and grandchildren?” asked Levin.

Seniors have a unique responsibility in protecting America, relative to other demographic groups, based on age and given their experience and wisdom, Levin determined.

“So this election — senior citizens more than any other group of people — should be walking over glass to make sure that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi — but the radicals, AOC and [Ayanna] Pressley, and all the rest — are defeated and crushed,” Levin stated. “They should know better than anybody. We should know better than anybody what a magnificent country this is, and we damn well better come out in big numbers and do the right thing,” Levin said.

Levin described the stakes of the presidential election as generational. “This is an election about our children and grandchildren,” he stated. “Are we going to leave them a nation that’s free and prosperous, or are we going to leave them a nation that’s Balkanized and tribalized, with the iron fist of a central government making decisions on who does and doesn’t get rights?”

“Are we accepting the most radical description of this country, as systemically racist and white privileged and all the rest of it, or are we going to treat this country the way it ought to be treated?” asked Levin. “[America] is the most diverse country on the face the earth with the greatest equality, greatest opportunity, [and] greatest psychology of any country on the face of the Earth.”

“This election isn’t about health care and taxes or regulations. It’s about a whole lot more…. It’s about a constitutional representative republic,” Levin concluded.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.