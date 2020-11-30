Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) told Breitbart News on Monday that left-wing, partisan Democrat news media outlets such as the New York Times and Washington Post are enemies of conservatism that seek power and control.

“They’re your mortal enemies,” Gingrich said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “That’s what you need to know. The New York Times is the mortal enemy of conservatism. The Washington Post is the mortal enemy of conservatism. When it’s to their advantage, they’re for it. When it’s to their disadvantage, they’re against it. They couldn’t care less about the truth. They care about power, about controlling your life, and about dictating to you.”

Gingrich identified both formal and informal coordination between news media outlets, governmental apparatuses, technology companies, and billionaire financiers towards advancing left-wing, partisan Democrat politics.

Both the New York Times and Washington Post market themselves as politically objective and nonpartisan news media outlets. After President Donald Trump’s election in 2016, the New York Times ran an advertising campaigning framing itself as a purveyor of “truth,” while the Washington Post adopted a new slogan: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

