Tom Cotton: GOP Wins in House, Senate, State Legislatures Were ‘Because of Donald Trump’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) credited Donald Trump with Republican election wins in an interview on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s of Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.



“We had smashing victories in the Senate,” said Cotton. “It was predicted by the media and the Democrats we would lose control of the Senate, perhaps in a landslide. In the House, Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans [were predicted] to lose 10 or 20 seats. They ended up gaining about 15 seats. It’s going to be the narrowest majority of modern times.”

Cotton continued, “Then you look at the state legislatures like in Arkansas. I didn’t think it was possible, but we became even more Republican in Arkansas. We beat two Democratic state senators. We’ve flipped a handful of state legislative chambers. The Democrats — after four years of Eric Holder wasting millions of Democratic donors’ money to try to flip legislatures to gerrymander the House — did not pick up a single legislative chamber.”

“We had all these victories not in spite of Donald Trump, but because of Donald Trump,” declared Cotton.

Cotton concluded, “Anyone who suggests that we won the Senate or we won some House seats or we picked up the state legislatures in spite of Donald Trump simply does not understand the kind of movement that he has brought into the Republican Party over the last four years.”

Democrats spent $230 million in direct political campaigning in 2020 Senate races won by Republicans. This total spending does not include operational costs of left-wing and partisan Democrat news media, nonprofit organizations, or technology companies.