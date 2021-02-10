Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told Breitbart News on Wednesday that CNN’s lack of reporting on a conflict of interest related to Axios and the Biden administration is illustrative of the left-wing news media outlet’s political corruption.

Politico reported on a romance between Alexi McCammond, an Axios reporter assigned to the Biden administration, and TJ Ducklo, the White House deputy press secretary.

“Covering it from a media perspective is where I think people are falling short,” Spicer said in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with special guest host Matt Boyle. He described broad news media disinterest in the above-mentioned conflict of interest as a function of widespread left-wing and partisan Democrat biases across the industry.

Axios recently reassigned McCammond to cover the vice president and “progressives” in Congress following public revelations of the conflict of interest posed by her relationship with a White House communications staffer.

Spicer remarked, “I don’t really care about people’s personal lives. I don’t care who’s dating whom. … Two things that were interesting about this story to me is, one, you have reporter covering the Biden White House who is dating the principal deputy press secretary, and that Axios says, ‘Well, when this was disclosed to us, we moved her to just cover Vice President Kamala Harris.’ I’m sorry, she’s part of the White House, just FYI, in case people forgot the Constitution.”

“TJ Ducklo is the White House deputy press secretary, not Joe Biden’s,” Spicer added. “Even if you wanted to make a case that you could bifurcate those two, you can’t. He is the White House deputy press secretary. [McCammond] is covering the White House.”

After Politico advised the Biden administration of a forthcoming publication of the relationship between McCammond and Ducklo, People magazine published a celebratory profile of the couple. Politico reported:

POLITICO first contacted the White House in late January with questions about Ducklo and McCammond. On Monday evening, Playbook informed Biden’s comms staff that this item would be published today. Hours later, a glowing profile of McCammond and Ducklo’s relationship was published by People.

Spicer also highlighted CNN’s disinterest in the McCammond-Ducklo romance via Twitter:

Roughly 50 items in @brianstelter @CNN media newsletter Tuesday night – ZERO coverage of this serious story. Only previous coverage was based on the @PEOPLE magazine profile that the White House planted to head off more negative coverage in Politico (which in itself is a story) https://t.co/hKxbvA9XbB — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 10, 2021

Thread – Yesterday, I laid down a marker for @CNN’s media “reporters” — would they cover the story of the many implications of a romantic relationship between a top official in the Biden White House press office and a reporter for @Axios who is still assigned to cover VP Harris? — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 10, 2021

.@CNN’s media “reporters” @brianstelter & @oliverdarcy have a history of pro-Democratic bias and of being part of the journalism “club” that protects their own https://t.co/wxZ9jPqXDJ — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 10, 2021

The next time @brianstelter and @oliverdarcy tee off on conservative media (which they do almost daily) remember they are just extensions of the DNC. To host a show called Reliable Sources when you are just an apologist for the left is a joke https://t.co/Du2KPGczM1 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 10, 2021

Spicer stated, “In any normal circumstance, the media would be going crazy. Politico would be going nuts, filing complaints, doing all this stuff. They did nothing, and they did nothing because it’s the left, because [McCammond] is one of theirs [and] Biden is on the left and they support that.

“But I guarantee if this was Trump, and a staffer was somehow involved in a relationship with the Daily Caller or Breitbart or Newsmax, they would be going nuts and saying this is inappropriate,” Spicer concluded.