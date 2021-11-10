Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) said on Wednesday that thirteen House Republicans — including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — “rescued” the Biden Administration’s agenda by voting for the $1.2 trillion reconciliation package marketed by Democrats as an “infrastructure” bill.

“It was a democratic socialistic wish list,” Murphy said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow of the “Build Back Better” proposal. “In the AOC crowd, I believe there were six that did not vote for it, but it was rescued by 13 Republicans.”

Murphy highlighted Kinzinger as a Republican congressman enabling the Democrats’ political vision.

He said, “Adam Kinzinger [has] basically told the world to kiss off, as he’s on his departure tour.”

The “Build Back Better” program furthers the goal of establishing “cradle-to-grave socialism,” Murphy stated.

“It is a cradle-to-grave kind of socialism, and they’re preaching victimhood wherever they can,” he held. “Everybody’s a victim, one way or the other, and the government should pay for it. It’s just totally anti-American. This is not what our forefathers stood for this country. It’s not what… hundreds of thousands of Americans have died for in this country.”

He added, “It opens the door to the passing of … essentially a socialistic change in our government.”

Murphy estimated that the $5 trillion total in proposed spending — including the $3.5 trillion proposed “human infrastructure” bill — “will probably turn out to be $15 trillion spent on the reconciliation bill, because that’s where this leads to.”



