Exclusive — Rep. Jim Banks: Republican Commitment to America Agenda Focuses on Solving ‘True Kitchen Table Issues’

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Breitbart News Saturday that the House Republican Commitment to America agenda would work to alleviate America’s “kitchen table issues” under a GOP majority.

Banks, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle just days before the pivotal midterm elections.

Banks described the November midterms as the ultimate “kitchen table issue election, as Americans continue to feel the brunt of high gas prices, inflation, and other crises unfolding less than two years under President Joe Biden’s administration and under the Democrat majority in both chambers.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) explained in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News how Commitment to America would help Americans.

He said that the House Republican agenda, the Commitment to America, which was designed with input from House Republicans across the spectrum, would help alleviate many of the issues facing the country.

“When I talk about the Commitment to America, I talk about these being true kitchen table issues. I don’t think there’s ever been a better example of a kitchen election than this one. When we talk about gas prices, what are Republicans going to do about it? We are going to restart the construction of the Keystone pipeline, more oil and gas drilling permits, and more investment in American energy production. When we talk about inflation, we’re going to pass a balanced budget, we’re going to cut excessive wasteful spending, we’re going to restore the value of the dollar by doing it, and by the way, American energy production and becoming energy independent again will bring down inflation as much as anything else. When we talk about the drug crisis, we talk about securing the border, we restore the Trump era border policies like the Remain in Mexico policy, we build the wall, and we stop the catch and release of the Biden-Obama-Pelosi era.”

He continued by saying that House Republicans would work to protect women’s sports and support families in America.

Banks said the Commitment to America agenda is not partisan. “Eighty percent of Americans are with us on every plank of the Commitment to America,” he stated.

The Hoosier Republican said that if House Republicans win back the House, the GOP majority would be more “America First” than ever, and if they hold true to their Commitment to America agenda, it would pave the way for Republicans to retake the White House in 2024.

