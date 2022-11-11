Krish Kobach, the Republican attorney general-elect for Kansas, said on Wednesday’s episode of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow that he campaigned on a promise to use lawsuits against the Biden administration’s illegal executive orders that violate the Constitution and federal law.

The incoming state attorney general shared his prediction that President Joe Biden’s use of lawless orders would increase as the 118th Congress is seated.

“I was running a very specific promise,” Kobach remarked, “[and] commitment to voters. … I expected that Biden, in his second two years, would likely increase — not decrease — his use of executive orders to illegally get around the constraints of federal law, and he would continue to violate the Constitution as he has done numerous times already.”

Kobach said he promised Kansans he “would sue to stop” Biden. “My qualifications in that area were better than my opponent’s,” he added in reference to his legal and professional pedigree.

Kobach highlighted the Biden administration’s oversight of the status quo of illegal immigration and an unsecured southern border as an example of its lawless conduct.

“For example, on illegal immigration, I think the biggest problem is the Biden administration’s refusal to abide by federal law,” he noted, “and its ordering of agents — ICE agents and border control agents — to break the law.”

He continued, “There’s a lawsuit that I’m involved in currently as a private attorney that represents Texas Sheriffs. That case is potentially going to be combined with a case that’s already in front of the Supreme Court, brought by the State of Texas and the State of Missouri to hopefully compel the Biden administration to start deporting people as federal law requires and start detaining people.”

“That right there is an example of one case where the Biden administration’s breaking the law,” he added. “I fully expect that if they lose this, the Biden administration will find some other way to break the law. They have committed themselves fully to an open border for political reasons.”



Kobach assessed the “abortion issue” as a motivating driver of Democrat voters in Kansas.

“Another one that Democrats really pushed hard is — and this is not just true in Kansas, but everywhere, of course — the abortion issue. I don’t think it changed minds. I think it motivated their base. This was a base-motivating election.”



He added, “It did succeed in motivating their base, and that’s one of the reasons why Republicans failed to flip what was thought to be a competitive sea. That’s Kansas’s Third District … and I think the abortion issue was probably used effectively in that particular race.”