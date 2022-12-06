Exclusive — Greg Murphy: ‘I Personally Believe’ the CCP ‘Has Something Hanging over Joe Biden’s Head’

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) said on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with special guest host Jerome Hudson that he suspected President Joe Biden of being compromised by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and of monetizing political influence during his vice presidential tenure in the Obama administration by using his son, Hunter Biden, as an intermediary.

“I personally believe … that the Communist Party has something hanging over Joe Biden’s head,” Murphy remarked, “[and] that Hunter was being paid by these foreign nationals for access to Vice President Biden, and money was exchanged in that regard, and that is one reason why President Biden wants to slow-go and wants to not go against China as much as we really should be doing, because where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and I think that’s what we will eventually find out.”

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, confirmed that Joe Biden “was a direct beneficiary” of Hunter Biden’s financial deals with foreign interests. He told Breitbart News in 2018 about Hunter Biden’s involvement with a China-backed private equity firm, including a $1.5 billion deal funding its establishment.

Murphy added, “I think that’s what we will eventually find out, and it’s a tragedy of epic proportions, one of which may end up, honestly, leading to impeachment.”

He predicted that a Republican House majority would investigate the Biden family’s foreign business dealings. “It will be interesting for the light to show the truth.”

Murphy said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was a “dictator” within the institute in his capacity as a manager of the federal government’s response to COVID-19.

“When he took over this whole initiative with our pandemic, it became about him and his personality,” Murphy stated. “he comes out with his book and everything, and it is I am-mightier-than-anyone-else.”

Many government officials and bureaucrats in “lots of discussions at the NIH and everywhere else disagreed with Fauci,” Murphy concluded. “But he was a dictator and ruling. … It became about him. You couldn’t question him, and he was infallible.”

