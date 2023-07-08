Exclusive — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry: ‘Critical Mass’ of Republican Governors Will Make America Great Again

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry told Breitbart News Saturday’s Matthew Boyle that a “critical mass” of Republican governors will help make America great again.

Landry, who is running for governor, spoke even as he and then-attorney general, now-Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) successfully sued the federal government, forcing a temporary injunction to block members of the Biden administration from having further contact with social media companies to stifle free speech. Critics alleged that the federal government censored free speech, using private companies to crack down on alleged misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and elections on social media:

Landry said in a statement cheering the “historic ruling”:

Today, we won an historic injunction against the Biden administration, preventing it from censoring the core political speech of ordinary Americans on social media. The evidence in our case is shocking and offensive with senior federal officials deciding that they could dictate what Americans can and cannot say on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other platforms about COVID-19, elections, criticism of the government, and more. Today’s historic ruling is a big step in the continued fight to prohibit our government from unconstitutional censorship. We look forward to continuing to litigate the case and will vigorously defend the injunction on appeal.

Landry asserted that while Washington, DC, continues to remain “dysfunctional,” we will fix our country when we fix our states.

“When we have a critical mass of governors who believe in the same philosophy: freedom, liberty, independence, and less government, you know a balanced approach to being sure that when we balance Wall Street and Main Street, America can go back to being great again,” he added.

Boyle said that flipping the governors’ mansions in deep-red states such as Louisiana and Kentucky can be a big “shot in the arm” ahead of the 2024 elections.

Landry stated that, if elected, he can help make Louisiana a state where liberty can “come to live, not die.”

