Jim Bennett: Back Challengers to Republicans Who Opposed Jim Jordan to Please Donors

Georgia third congressional district candidate Republican Jim Bennett said on Breitbart News Saturday that Republicans like Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) only represent their donors and called on conservatives to back challengers to the 25 Republicans that did not back Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for Speaker.

Before Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) ascended to the speakership, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) would have become Speaker if it were not for the 25 so-called “intransigents” who did not back his race. Many of these 25 Republicans, including Ferguson, represent the establishment in Washington, DC.

Bennett, a former police officer and businessman, told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that he felt compelled to run after Ferguson helped deny Jordan a bid for the speakership, saying that the Georgia lawmaker did not listen to his constituents in the conservative-leaning third congressional district of Georgia. Bennett hopes to primary Ferguson.

“We need to recognize them for what and who they are. They do not represent their districts. They represent themselves, their friends, and their donors,” Bennett said about the 25 intransigents that did not back Jordan for Speaker.

He said he heard dozens of times that constituents of Ferguson’s felt “underrepresented” by the Georgia congressman because he did not back the Jordan’s bid for Speaker.

The 25 “instransigents” are:

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) Rep. John James (R-MI) Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA) Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ) Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY)

Bennett said to back challengers to these candidates for “real change.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.