Twenty illegal immigrants broke into a Texas rancher’s kitchen while he and wife were home and raided their kitchen, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, detailing the shocking consequences of President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

Hagerty, who concluded that Democrats have voted against measures that would stop counting illegals in the census for the purpose of “power,” told a story a rancher recently shared with him during his visit to the Del Rio sector of the Texas border. The property, he said, is about 1,500 acres between the Rio Grande River and the Union Pacific Railroad.

“Why is this important? But people seem to cross that river break into our country if they can make their way to that rail line. They can hop on it get into the interior of our country. You know how generous the Biden administration has been to people that show up and claim they fear anything: they get what is known as asylum,” Hagerty said.

“They get fresh change of clothes, they get walking-around money, they get a ticket by train, plane, or bused to wherever they want to go in America. They just have to say where they’d like to be sent. And, you know, they’re getting the white glove treatment to enter into our country. So why wouldn’t you just go do that?” he said.

Detailing the story, Hagerty said the rancher found 15 Syrians on his property — all military-aged men.

“They hadn’t gone through the port of entry to turn themselves in for asylum, no. They’re on his property,” he said, telling another story that the rancher relayed.

One morning, the rancher’s wife woke him up because she heard something in the kitchen.

“He said he got up, put his gun strapped around his waist,” and “there were 20 males in his kitchen and they had eaten everything out of his refrigerator,” Hagerty said, adding that he cocked his gun and told them to leave. “They slowly backed out the door.”

LISTEN:

“He thought about following them to his barn, which is where they decamped, and he thought, ‘I’ve only got six shells,'”

he said. “This is an American who has been there for five generations. And when he called to talk to the police with the sheriff and the Border Patrol, their advice was, ‘Don’t let your 12-year-old and 18-year-old go out on the property unless they’re armed or with someone who is.'”

“This is what the Biden administration has done to people trying to live — Americans trying to live in Texas near that border. It’s a complete travesty,” he said, noting that the rancher said he also “found two males with arms behind their back outside and bullets in their head.”

“Some drug deal gone wrong. This is happening on his property,” he said, noting that this rancher also has human trafficking stories involving young girls.

“But it’s just shocking. It’s just appalling. And the fact is that this administration is willing to allow all of this so that they can again maintain and extend their power in the United States Congress and in the electoral college,” the senator added.

