Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Mocked After Offering ‘Stack’ of Money to Get Vaccinated

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) latest pitch to get Chicagoans vaccinated became the subject of mockery this week after she posted a photo to social media next to a stack of cash spelling out the phrase “get vax’d” as people made ample comparisons to a Batman villain.

“The message is clear. Get vaccinated from the comfort of your home and this stack could be yours.”

“Call 312-746-4835 to make an appointment. #ProtectChicago,” the Democrat mayor posted on Thursday, posing next to the stack of cash, triggering a wave of mockery, memes, and villain comparisons from social media users:

The message is clear. Get vaccinated from the comfort of your home and this stack could be yours Ὃ💵. Call 312-746-4835 to make an appointment. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/PPLwSxMMjn — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 27, 2022

“This is the most bizarre way to attempt to get ppl vaccinated. ‘This stack,'” one user wrote.

“Ladies & gentlemen, Batman’s upcoming villain in the new film!” another chimed in.

“Please get vaccinated so Lori Lightfoot can go back to embarrassing the city of Chicago for something else,” activists for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said:

Please get vaccinated so Lori Lightfoot can go back to embarrassing the city of Chicago for something else. — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 28, 2022

“That ‘stack’ is $826,” California congressional candidate Errol Webber remarked as others made similar observations:

That “stack” is $826. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) January 28, 2022

YOU THINK WE DIDN'T NOTICE??? pic.twitter.com/84tDokNe5X — Brett "Solidarity 2022" Banditelli (@banditelli) January 28, 2022

Wait… I've seen this before… I'm preeeeetty sure you're doing a Batman villain thing… pic.twitter.com/HG47TVe2xz — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 28, 2022

Poppie peed on my sofa! pic.twitter.com/uxKxu30gDj — Cole Bee (@Britski_Nic) January 28, 2022

Is this the couch auction? — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) January 28, 2022

Welcome to the twilight zone pic.twitter.com/Up7BR4OW0h — notLEFT norRIGHT (@TheCrypt0Cowboy) January 28, 2022

Chicago residents are currently under strict vaccination rules, which require indoor dining establishments, fitness centers, and entertainment venues to discriminate against unvaccinated patrons. The rule applies to everyone ages five and older.

“You must not permit entry to anyone 5 and older who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless an exception applies. Businesses that do not comply with this policy will be subject to fines,” the city’s website explicitly states.

As of January 18, Chicago had issued over two dozen citations to businesses for failing to check the vaccination status of customers.