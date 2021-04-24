Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors posted a video to her Instagram page Thursday saying people must “fight” for an “abolished” criminal justice system after the murder of George Floyd and police-involved shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant.

She did say that the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd was a “victory in accountability” but not a victory in getting rid of the criminal justice system.

“While we watched Derek Chauvin be convicted for murder, a black child named Ma’Khia Bryant was murdered by police, proving there is no justice. We must fight for abolition because in an abolitionist world, we would still have George Floyd and Ma’Khia Bryant,” Cullors wrote in her Instagram post.

She said in the video that activists must “fight for more” and “get us closer to a place where there are no jails or prisons or surveillance” in the U.S.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of all charges Tuesday for murdering Floyd after he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for several minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Jut minutes before Chauvin’s conviction, Bryant was fatally shot by a police officer after brandishing a knife in Columbus, Ohio.

Cullors has recently come under scrutiny for buying four homes worth a grand total of $3 million while she was promoting her activism.

Cullors pushed back against those claims in an April 16 interview, saying that there is no conflict of interest with her left-wing politics and ownership of four homes because she was providing for her extended family.