Crocs Sponsor Child Drag Shows with RuPaul

Spencer Lindquist

The shoe company Crocs is sponsoring a “Kids Fashion Show” where participants under 18 will dress and perform in drag. 

An advertisement for the event explains “No pre-registration required!” before adding that “All kids under 18 are welcome.” It also notes that the event is “Sponsored by Crocs.” Meanwhile, the caption states “Hit them with your catwalk, kids.”

The event, which was promoted by drag performer RuPaul on Instagram, will take place in the UK from January 6th to 8th. Several ads from Crocs feature drag queens and the celebration of “pride month.”

But Crocs is far from the only corporation that has pushed queer theory and transgender ideology on children. Breitbart News revealed that Toyota sponsored an event that taught children the “first steps” of drag performances. The “Models of Pride” event, hosted in conjunction with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, did not have a minimum age for participation listed.  

In a different instance, major financial institutions like Wells Fargo and CitiBank, as well as Hewlett-Packard, sponsored an event that was set to feature child drag performances

Breitbart News recently reported that General Motors (GM) gave a grant to an LGBT organization that provides pro-transgender books to elementary and even kindergarten classrooms. 

One of the books provided by the “Rainbow Library” program that GM funded centers around a toddler who allegedly identifies as transgender.

Breitbart News also found that Boeing gave $20k to a woke student activist conference. The conference encouraged the student attendees to take part in pro-trans activism. 

But some corporations’ support for transgenderism and queer ideology has been even more direct. Breitbart News reported that TD Bank gave a whopping $500,000 to a child transgender clinic

Other corporations appear to be endorsing and promoting queer theory and transgender identification among children for financial reasons. Bayer and AbbVie Pharmaceuticals, which both create drugs that are used off-label as puberty blockers, were listed as supporters of a pro-transgender film aimed at young children. 

AbbVie is also listed as a sponsor of the GenderCool Project, an organization that seeks to normalize transgender identification among children through media exposure. 

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.

