AbbVie Inc. is the second pharmaceutical company that has supported “Mama has a Mustache,” a pro-transgender film for kids.

The pharmaceutical company has become a partner for the pro-transgender film for children, journalist Chris Rufo pointed out.

Here are the other sponsors for the film: pic.twitter.com/JOjWxvcYJG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 30, 2022

“Mama has a Mustache” is intended to normalize transgenderism among its young audience. The film is “driven completely by audio interviews of kids ages 5-10” and claims that “children are able to experience a world outside of the traditional gender binary,” according to its website.

Directed by Chapman University professor Sally Rubin, the film’s website sells screening links and K-12 educational curriculum guides that supplement the film.

Breitbart News previously revealed that Bayer Pharmaceuticals, which creates anti-androgen drugs that have been used to feminize men who identify as women, was listed as a supporter of the film.

🚨 KIDS TALK GENDER 🚨: 'Mama has a Mustache' is a film created by a Chapman professor @sallyrubinfilms that grooms kids and indoctrinates them with trans ideology. The film is sponsored by @BayerPharma — which produces at least two feminizing drugs used to aid transition. A pic.twitter.com/cO8yqrEJSS — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) November 12, 2022

Now a second pharmaceutical company that stands to gain from transition attempts is listed as a partner on the film’s website. Bayer’s logo, which was previously present on the film’s website, has since been removed.

Here are the film's supporters. Lots of pro-trans organizations. But one of these is not like the others. *Enhance* Why does Bayer want to groom your children? What does Big Pharma have to do with the transgender craze? Everything. Lets look at the drugs Bayer produces pic.twitter.com/E9uZrbqMHb — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) November 12, 2022

AbbVie Inc. is now listed as one of the partners of the film. The company produces leuprolide acetate, commonly referred to as Lupron. Lupron is commonly used off-label as a puberty blocker. It has also been used to successfully chemically castrate sex offenders.

An investigative report from Breitbart News found that the GenderCool Project, which seeks to normalize child transgenderism by securing high-profile media appearances for youth who identify as transgender, was sponsored by AbbVie Inc.

Children involved in the organization, as well as founders Jennifer Grosshandler and Gearah Goldstein, appeared on the Today Show with Megyn Kelly. In another instance, activists from the organization met with President Biden at the White House and even spoke from behind the presidential podium.

In addition to supporting media that seeks to normalize transgenderism among children, Breitbart News has revealed that AbbVie has paid Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, the director and the cofounder of the Child and Adolescent Gender Center at the University of California San Francisco for consulting services.

Breitbart News asked the “Mama Has a Mustache” team how specifically AbbVie supported the film, as well as whether or not they believed that the pharmaceutical company’s support of the film might be related to their financial incentives.

A representative for the film told Breitbart News “Mama Has a Mustache’ was completely independently funded and has no financing from AbbVie.” AbbVie did not respond to a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com