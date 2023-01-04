Chevrolet partnered with drag performers to discuss how the practice is used as a form of political activism.

“These queens prove drag has always been political,” the video notes. The description of the video also states that several drag performers “are sashaying their way into the halls of government” while others “know the secret of drag: it’s political.”

During an interview with drag performer Nina West, he states that it “makes complete sense to me that a drag queen would be seen in the political sphere because it’s what we do.”

He added that drag performers are “taking their voices and their activism from our safe spaces and going into culture at large,” in order to “show our youth that by embracing who you are you can flourish and you can shine.”

The interview was conducted through a partnership with Chevrolet and media outlet LGBTQ Nation in a series called “Authentic Voices of Pride.”

The series invites readers to “Take a deep dive into the resilience of drag culture looking at it’s past, present and future, with Queens who are advocates for not just LGBTQ rights, but for a wide range of issues.”

The series also highlights a drag performer who uses the stage name “Lil Miss Hot Mess,” who discussed “how drag upsets the status quo.”

The performer also wrote a children’s book that introduces kids to drag and is titled “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish.” One article from the series boasts that the drag performer “has challenged Facebook, PBS, and right-wingers for the right to be queer in public.”

The LGBTQ Nation website, which features discussions about drag as a form of political activism, also notes that Chevrolet “is matching donations to Black Queer Town Hall up to $25,000.” It also explains that the Black Queer Town Hall is an organization that seeks to celebrate “black queer excellence.”

Breitbart News recently reported that General Motors, which owns Chevrolet, provided financial support to the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network (GLSEN). The funds specifically went to support their “rainbow library” program, which supplies elementary and kindergarten classrooms with pro-trans books.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.