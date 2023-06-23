Coors Light is proceeding with its participation in the Denver Pride Parade, taking place Sunday, June 25, 2023, despite the ongoing backlash against woke companies throughout what society has deemed “pride month.”

“Join us Sunday, June 25, 2023 beginning at 9:30 am for the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade!” the event’s website reads, noting that the parade will span “14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center, where the celebrations continue at day two of Denver PrideFest.”

The parade, part of Denver’s PrideFest, features several sponsors, including Nissan, Sheraton, Visa, COBank, Safeway, Chevron, Amazon, JP Morgan Chase, Credit Union of Colorado, REI, Verizon, AARP, Colorado Public Radio, United Airlines, Xfinity, and many more. A flier detailing the event also lists the “Denver Dyke March” to the Capitol, as well as the “Walmart Family Area” with “family-friendly” activities. It also advertises a “Rainbow Alley Youth Area” for “activities & resources for youth.”

Further, center stage headliners include drag queens Salina EsTitties and Marcia Marcia Marcia, as well as Big Freedia, born as Freddie Ross.

The two-day festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors, but Coors Light’s decision to participate follows Bud Light’s major controversy after associating itself with Dylan Mulvaney, a formerly gay man who now identifies as a woman.

At the time, Mulvaney posted a video celebrating his 365th day of womanhood with a Bud Light can featuring his face. Despite Anheuser-Busch distancing itself from the controversy following boycotts — asserting it was “one single can given to one social media influencer” and “not made for production or sale to the general public” — Bud Light has still opted to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC).

Bud Light sales have continued to crash, dropping 29.5 percent for the week ending May 20 alone. During the boycotts, Modelo Especial emerged as the top-selling beer in May.

Despite the company trying to regain its footing, with Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth stating that “we are a beer company, and beer is for everyone,” Bud Light was recently listed as a co-sponsor of an all-ages drag party in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The ongoing controversies come as several companies have gone overtly woke for “pride month,” including Target, which came under fire for offering transgender swimsuits for men who believe they are women and women who believe they are men.