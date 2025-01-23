Costco Refuses to Back Off Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practices

Costco is apparently digging its heels in when it comes to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies as other companies are backing away from such initiatives.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on Thursday that the company is “pushing back on a shareholder proposal that urges the wholesale club operator to conduct an evaluation of any business risks posed by its diversity, equity and inclusion practices.”

The report said investors were expected to vote Thursday on the recommendation. According to a proposal submitted by the think tank known as the National Center for Public Policy Research, the company’s DEI initiatives held litigation, reputational, and financial risks.

“But Costco’s board of directors voted unanimously to ask shareholders to reject the motion,” the AP article said, noting their message to shareholders claimed that having a diverse workforce and suppliers has resulted in greater customer satisfaction.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently outlawed affirmative action in college admissions, therefore, conservative groups have been taking legal action “making similar arguments about corporations, targeting initiatives such as employee resource groups and hiring practices that prioritize historically marginalized groups,” the AP article said.

The report continued:

As for Costco, the National Center for Public Policy Research alleged that at least 200,000 of the company’s 300,000 employees worldwide “are potentially victims of this type of illegal discrimination because they are white, Asian, male or straight.” If only a fraction of those employees were to sue Costco, the legal costs could be significant, the center said.

Fast food giant McDonald’s will reportedly cut some of its DEI initiatives while noting it will remain committed to “inclusion,” Breitbart News reported January 6.

In addition, Amazon has claimed it is pulling back on some of its DEI initiatives after those programs were criticized for being ineffective and “woke,” Breitbart News reported January 11.

The outlet noted that “Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more — terminated all of its DEI programs this week, citing a changing ‘legal and policy landscape’ surrounding those types of initiatives.”

Prior to being sworn in on Monday, President Trump said he will end former President Joe Biden’s (D) DEI mandates, per Breitbart News.

“But we’re going to stop the destructive and divisive Diversity Equity and Inclusion mandates all across government and private sector and return our country to the merit system,” he said.