WATCH: Megan Rapinoe on Entering Politics: ‘I’m Not Sure I’m Qualified for Office’

For those of you wanting to know whether U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) co-captain Megan Rapinoe planned to enter politics after her World Cup run, the answer is probably not.

Rapinoe was asked that question by Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. While she didn’t explicitly rule out a foray into politics, the USWNT star responded by saying she didn’t feel “qualified” for political office.

EXCLUSIVE: World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe says she will continue her fight for equal pay #MTP #IfItsSunday @mPinoe: "I am going to fight for equal pay, every day. For myself, for my team and for every single person … man, woman, immigrant, U.S. citizen, person of color" pic.twitter.com/YSTvYEMdrB — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 14, 2019

Todd took a shot at President Trump by saying that, “There’s no qualifications for office these days.”

Rapinoe then doubled-down on Todd’s shot at the president: “That’s true, up to 44 I guess there was.”

Making it clear that she felt Barack Obama, the 44th president, was qualified for office while President Trump, the 45th president, is not.

While Rapinoe may have no political aspirations, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from suggesting she go that route. Washington Governor and Democrat Presidential Candidate Jay Inslee, said he would make Rapinoe his Secretary of State, if elected.

“My first act will be to ask Megan Rapinoe to be my secretary of state,” Inslee said at the progressive political convention Netroots Nation, before conceding, “I haven’t asked her yet so this could be a surprise to her.

“I actually believe this because what I think what she has said that has inspired us so much is such an antithesis of the president’s foreign policies,” the governor added.

Rapinoe does, however, plan to keep fighting for equal pay.

“I’m gonna fight for equal pay every day, for myself, for my team and for every single person out there — man, woman, immigrant, US citizen, person of color, whatever it may be,” Rapinoe said. “Equal pay, as the great Serena Williams said, ’til I’m in my grave.’”

