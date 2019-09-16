Report: Drew Brees to Miss Significant Time with Thumb Injury

Drew Brees missed much of Sunday’s game against the Rams, after he struck his hand against the right hand of defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

On Monday, we learned that Brees suffered a torn ligament on the thumb of his throwing hand, and the injury will require surgery.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport:

#Saints QB Drew Brees has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and he’s going to require surgery, sources say. The timeframe depends on the surgery, but he’s likely out 6 weeks. That’s the initial estimate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

The next step for Drew Brees is to decide who is doing the surgery and what procedure he’ll do. That could alter the time frame. But Teddy Bridgewater is the new starting QB for the #Saints. https://t.co/pciqVbBoN2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Here is the play where the injury occurred:

This is the play where #Saints QB Drew Brees got injured.pic.twitter.com/GyQcKC0EAW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Former Minnesota Viking Teddy Bridgewater came on in relief of Brees on Sunday. However, he was unable to lead the Saints to victory. Speaking of victories, those are likely going to be hard to come by in Brees’ absence. Next Sunday, the Saints are on the road to take on a very tough Seattle team. The following week, they host the undefeated and very impressive Cowboys for Sunday Night Football.

