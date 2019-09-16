Report: Drew Brees to Miss Significant Time with Thumb Injury

Drew Brees
Getty Images

Drew Brees missed much of Sunday’s game against the Rams, after he struck his hand against the right hand of defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

On Monday, we learned that Brees suffered a torn ligament on the thumb of his throwing hand, and the injury will require surgery.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport:

Here is the play where the injury occurred:

Former Minnesota Viking Teddy Bridgewater came on in relief of Brees on Sunday. However, he was unable to lead the Saints to victory. Speaking of victories, those are likely going to be hard to come by in Brees’ absence. Next Sunday, the Saints are on the road to take on a very tough Seattle team. The following week, they host the undefeated and very impressive Cowboys for Sunday Night Football.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.