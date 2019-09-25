Doorbell Cam Shows Moments Before Former College Basketball Star Andre Emmett Was Murdered

Police have released doorbell camera video which shows the events leading up to the shooting death of former college basketball star Andre Emmett.

Emmett, 37, was hot and killed on Monday night in Old East Dallas, in Dallas, Texas.

In the video, two men begin yelling at Emmett as he sits in his car. Sensing danger, Emmett bolts from his car and begins running down the street. However, the group of men run after the former Texas Tech star and open fire.

Watch:

A neighbor’s doorbell camera caught the moments before former pro basketball player Andre Emmett was shot & killed. @DallasPD is hoping someone can help identify the suspects. @FOX4 @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/6COmj0vwJe — Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnFox4) September 25, 2019

Witnesses say the suspects raced away from the scene in a Chrysler 300.

“In his senior season at Texas Tech, Emmett averaged 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He was a consensus First Team All-American and was named to the All-Big 12 Team during the 2003-2004 season. Emmett helped Texas Tech get to the second round of the NCAA Tournament that season,” Fox News reports.

After a stellar career at Texas Tech, Emmett became the 35th pick of the Seattle Supersonics in the 2004 NBA Draft. Emmett played most of his pro career overseas, but had two other NBA stops in Memphis and New Jersey. After his NBA career, he went on to stardom in the BIG3, becoming the league’s second leading scorer.

Emmett was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor earlier this year.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn