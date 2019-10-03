Saints’ Demario Davis Stops Wearing ‘Man of God’ Headband After $7K Fine

Saints linebacker Demario Davis has decided to retire his “Man of God” headband, after the NFL fined him $7,017 for wearing it.

The headband violates the league’s prohibition on having “personal messages” printed on uniforms. Davis says he wasn’t even aware of the league’s rule regarding personal messages.

“I don’t think a lot of people were aware of the policy that was in place — I wasn’t even fully aware of it,” Davis told the Times-Picayune. “I just wanted to put it out and just kind of help fans who care about the game understand a more intricate part of the game. . . .

“Of course you don’t want to be fined. Nobody wants to lose money but I think any time that the conversation about God is brought up, especially in these times, I think it’s always a positive or silver lining. If he can get glory from it, I think he can get glory from it whether I personally wear the headband or don’t wear the headband. He’s always gonna be in control of the whole situation. We’re still all good.”

The rule is an odd one considering the NFL promotes the “My Cause, My Cleats” program, an initiative which allows which allows players to write personal messages on their shoes.

Davis, undeterred, plans to sell the “Man of God” headbands and donate the proceeds to charity.

“I’m hoping to put it out where fans can wear it, and I can wear it through them,” Davis said.

