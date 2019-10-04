Antonio Brown Faces $15K Lawsuit over Damaged Condo

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been slapped with a $15,000 lawsuit accusing him of property damage to his South Florida condo.

In the lawsuit, the owner of The Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, accused Brown of causing extensive damage to his condo last year, Yahoo reported.

Brown reportedly went on a tirade after claiming to have been robbed of $80,000 from his condo. Police released video showing furniture flying out of a window of what officials say was Brown’s condo.

The condo operators say that Brown trashed the place during the tirade.

Brown was also accused of more acting out during an October 4 deposition concerning the condo case.

The opposing attorney in the lawsuit accused the former receiver of “tumultuous tirades,” “profane language,” and “defiant rants,” during the deposition.

The condo lawsuit is far from the only legal trouble the former New England Patriots player faces. He also faces an allegation of rape from one woman, and sexual misconduct from another.

