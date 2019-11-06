Dean Spanos Blasts Reports of Chargers Move to London: ‘Total F*ck*ng Bullsh*t’

Los Angeles Chargers Owner Dean Spanos is furious over recent reports claiming he is mulling the idea of moving his team to London, England. Spanos called the reports, “f*ck*ng bullsh*t.”

On Monday, reports began filtering through the sports media that the Chargers could be moving to the U.K.

Insiders even speculated that the Chargers could take up residence at U.K.’s 62,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But Spanos is now striking back at rumors he is looking to move the team to London.

“It’s total f**king bulls**t, OK?” Sports Illustrated writer Jason B. Hirschhorn tweeted quoting Spanos. “We’re not going to London. We’re not going anywhere. We’re playing in Los Angeles. This is our home. This is where I’m planning to be for a long f**king time. Period.”

The full quote from Chargers owner Dean Spanos: "It's total fucking bullshit, ok? We're not going to London. We're not going anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles. This is our home. This is where I'm planning to be for a long fucking time. Period." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) November 5, 2019

The team itself also jumped in on the controversy by tweeting a clip of the film Wolf of Wall Street featuring the Leonardo Di Caprio line “I’m not f**kin’ leaving!”

Despite the bravado, the L.A. Chargers remain one of the least supported teams in the NFL.

According to NFL statistics, the Chargers average only 25,000 fans in the seats each game. By contrast, the team with the highest attendance is the Dallas Cowboys which has averaged 91,000 fans this season. Meanwhile, the average is around 65,000 fans.

