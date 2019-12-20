Biological Male Files Lawsuit to Compete in Female Beauty Pageant

A biological male who identifies as a woman, has filed a lawsuit to force the Miss Oregon pageant to allow him to compete in the contest as a woman.

Anita Green, who claims to be transgender, filed a federal lawsuit on December 16 alleging that the United States of America Pageants is discriminating against him and is demanding “unspecified monetary damages.”

“This is about giving minorities a voice,” Green told Williamette Week. “I believe I’m beautiful, and I want to set an example for all women – cisgender and transgender – that beauty doesn’t have to fit into specific molds.

“I felt as though I was being invalidated,” Green said of being denied entrance into the pageant. “I felt as though the organization was saying I am not a woman and I’m not woman enough.”

The pageant, though, clearly states that the contest is only for “natural born female” contestants.

The pageant also bars anyone who has posed nude in any advertisement, art photos, or on film. Contestants who are mothers are also barred.

Green noted that pageant officials told him that they have no rules against a contestant being a lesbian, but the only accept natural-born woman, and transgender contestants are not included.

