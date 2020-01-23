Arrest Warrant Issued for Antonio Brown

According to reports, the Hollywood, Florida, police are ready to serve an arrest warrant on former NFL player Antonio Brown.

SLATER SCOOP: An arrest warrant was just issued for Antonio Brown. There is no bond. pic.twitter.com/CZpkHbrbZz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 23, 2020

Brown reportedly shut himself up in his house on Wednesday ahead of rumors that a warrant may be forthcoming.

The warrant is in connection with an accusation that he assaulted a moving truck driver on Tuesday.

Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home today source told ESPN. There is still an active scene at Brown’s home as police determine if battery charges will be brought against him. As of now he has not been arrested. Story coming shortly. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

Brown was not arrested immediately after the incident, but his trainer, Glen Holt. Holt was charged with felony burglary and battery, according to USA Today.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler still has a mounting number of legal troubles. For one, he is being investigated for sexual assault of a woman in Florida.

The local police, though, have been to Brown’s home time and again as he and Chelsie Kyriss, his ex-girlfriend involve themselves in one tussle after another.

The police were called to Brown’s home when Brown accused Kyriss of trying to steal one of his cars. And before that, they were sent to the home when the couple began fighting when Brown served Kyriss an eviction notice.

The police have also about had enough of Brown. After the repeated visits to his house, Brown tried to make amends by donating money to the Hollywood Police Athletic League. but the department rejected the donation saying that Brown is not a worthy role model.

“We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League. We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown,” a spokesman for the department said.

On Monday, the player also lost his sports agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who said he was prepared to cut him as a client unless he gets some mental health help.

Brown’s last team, the New England Patriots, cut him when he was hit with the latest accusations of sexual assault.

