Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee: If He Was Gay, I Wish He Would Have Told Me

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee says she wishes that the former Patriot and convicted murderer, had told her that he had a sexual attraction to men.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez told Good Morning America, how emotional it was for her to hear rumors about Hernandez’s past sexual relationships with men in the recent Netflix documentary: Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

“If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told,” Jenkins-Hernandez said.

“And I wish that he would’ve told me ’cause I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful and I don’t think anybody should be shameful of who they are inside, regardless of who they love.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just wish I was able to tell him that,” she explained.

Despite her acceptance of her late fiancee’s alleged rumored homosexual past, Jenkins-Hernandez believes Netflix should never have broached the subject of his sexuality because he’s not here to speak for himself.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” she said. “Although I have a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can.”

The documentary spent a sizable amount of time talking about Hernandez’s alleged homosexual past. The doc also offered a possible explanation for why the former Patriot might have wanted to keep his attraction to men a secret.

Jonathan Hernandez, Aaron’s brother, says that their father wouldn’t have handled that revelation very well at all.

“I don’t know if he would have been able to finish his sentence,” Jonathan Hernandez told Dr. Oz. “I can’t imagine him even being able to — my dad would have thought he could beat that out of him.”

Hernandez hung himself in prison in 2017 while serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn