Joe Biden Urges U.S. Women’s Soccer to Continue Equal Pay Fight Despite Court Dismissal

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden urged members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team to keep fighting for equal pay, after a judge threw out their lawsuit claiming discrimination.

Exclaiming, “this is not over yet,” Biden took to Twitter on Saturday after a federal judge threw out the USWNT’s lawsuit claiming they have been paid unequally.

“To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet,” Biden tweeted. “To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding.”

To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet. To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding. https://t.co/XK6t9oM94k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

On Friday, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Judge R. Gary Klausner excluded the women’s unequal pay charge but allowed several other charges of discrimination — including claims over the use of charter flights — to go forward to trial.

Biden’s pandering to the U.S. women’s soccer team comes amid an avalanche of charges that he sexually harassed as many as eight women from the 1990s up until the time he was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president.

Even as Biden seems to be urging America’s female soccer players to keep fighting for their rights, he has refused to allow researchers, reporters, and prosecutors, to discover whether or not he had been the subject of harassment complaints by reviewing records from his days as a U.S. Senator.

