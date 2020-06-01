Raiders Owner Mark Davis: ‘Burning Your Brother’s House Down’ Not the Answer

Raiders Owner Mark Davis expressed grief and outrage over the death of George Floyd. However, he also told people that “burning your brother’s house down” is not the answer.

In a statement posted on the Las Vegas Raiders official Twitter account, Davis urged people to focus on coming up with “solutions.”

Davis expanded on his statements in an interview with ESPN Sunday night.

“I want to get together with players, coaches and community leaders to get the conversation going, to discuss how to go forward,” Davis said. “The solutions start here at the local level, with the attorney general, the sheriff and other community leaders to open up lines of communication. That’s the beginning.

“Like I said in my statement, not only do we have to tell people there’s something wrong, we have to come up with solutions — as Americans and human beings. I’m trying to be positive but truthful.”

On a video that was released last Monday, Floyd could be seen laying on his stomach, cuffed, while an officer held him down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. The officer, Derek Chauvin, kept his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd saying that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd was later declared dead, the four officers involved have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin was later arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

