Former Jets Center Nick Mangold: Tim Tebow Refused to Call a Play with Cuss Word in It

Moses may have brought the Ten Commandments down from Mount Sinai, but Time Tebow carried them onto the football field.

During an appearance on the Endless Hustle podcast, former Jets center Nick Mangold told a story about a time when Tebow was playing quarterback and the coaches called a play with a swear word in it. The play, called ‘Y Oh Sh*t screen,’ left Tebow in a morally complicated position.

“We had a play that was a ‘Y Oh Sh*t’ screen, where the tight end actually fakes like he fell down on a running play, hops up, runs back over, throws back to the tight end and it’s usually wide open,” Mangold explained.

Mangold continued, “He goes through the whole formation and gets to the last play: ‘Y, Alright Screen’ … you guys know what it is.’

“And we’re like, ‘No Tim, what is it?’ … Then he goes, ‘No, I’m not going to say it.'”

In the end, Tebow’s stubborn refusal to say the word ended up hurting the Jets because they got in trouble for staying in the huddle for too long.

Though, far better to be penalized by the coaches and refs, than penalized by God.