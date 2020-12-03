Cris Collinsworth Apologizes for Inoffensive Comment About Female Football Fans

NBC football broadcaster Cris Collinsworth has inexplicably apologized for complimenting the football knowledge of several female fans he recently met.

During Wednesday’s Steelers-Ravens game, Collinsworth, 61, said he recently spoke to several Pittsburgh fans. “Everybody’s a fan,” Collinsworth said. “In particular, the ladies that I met. They have really specific questions about the game. I’m like, wow, just blown away.”

It was not long before the broadcaster was attacked for supposedly condescending to women, and Collinsworth quickly took to social media to apologize.

“Today on our broadcast, I made reference to a couple of women that I met in Pittsburgh who so impressed me with their football knowledge that I wanted to tell their story on the air,” he wrote. “I know the way I phrased it insulted many. I’m so sorry.”

“What I intended as a compliment to the fans of Pittsburgh became an insult. I’m sick about insulting any fan, but especially female fans and journalists.”

Collinsworth, who began his professional career as a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, has been a broadcaster since retiring from the NFL in 1985. It is unclear if NBC intends to discipline Collinsworth for his statement.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.