FS1’s Acho Slams Chiefs for Using Tyrann Mathieu’s ‘Landlord’ Nickname as Millions Face Eviction

Looking to burnish his cancel culture bona fides, Fox Sports 1’s Emmanuel Acho slammed the Kansas City Chiefs for using Tyrann Mathieu’s “Landlord” nickname because some people might be facing eviction.

On Monday, the Chiefs posted a tweet featuring Mathieu and two teammates with the caption, “The Landlord pulls up with these guys to collect rent… what do you do?”

Apparently, this little humorous tweet about sports competition triggered FS1’s Acho, who jumped to Twitter to scold the team for deploying Matiheu’s nickname in this time when people are losing their jobs and facing eviction.

“Attention social media teams— this is why diverse opinions & verbiage matter,” Acho wrote. “I understand some call T. Mathieu, ‘the Landlord,’ but every possible implication of this tweet is utterly negative & perpetuates stereotypes. Let’s all be better.”

Attention social media teams— this is why diverse opinions & verbiage matter. I understand some call T. Mathieu, “the Landlord”, but every possible implication of this tweet is utterly negative & perpetuates stereotypes. Let’s all be better. pic.twitter.com/sjBtnSHA3j — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 28, 2020

Perhaps making Acho look even sillier for his PC criticism, Tyrann Mathieu has a history of actually helping people pay their rent. And even during the coronavirus pandemic, at that!

As part of his charity efforts, Mathieu helped some families in his hometown of New Orleans pay their rent in June this year when their breadwinner lost a job due to coronavirus lockdowns.

.@Mathieu_Era is coming up big for his New Orleans community ❤️ ‘The Landlord’ is paying two months’ rent for a family affected by the pandemic (@Zelle) pic.twitter.com/yFQXJ6fCo9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 9, 2020

